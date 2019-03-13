Monks, nuns in Tibet defend stable, religious life

Two monks stop to chat at Tashilhunpo Monastery in Xigaze, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on March 8. Photo: Li Qian/GT

Buddhist monks and nuns in Tibetan monasteries vowed to cherish their hard-earned, stable and ample life in today's religious environment, and expressed disaffection with some recent overseas media reports for instigating agitation in Tibet.During an interview with the Global Times in early March, the monks and nuns also dismissed attempts by the Dalai Lama to meddle in the development of Tibet and provoke instability in the autonomous region in Southwest China, as they said that they believe in the facts of improved living standards and a legal and government policy guarantee for religious activities.Awang Qunzeng, a senior monk at Drepung Monastery for three decades, said monks and nuns in the temple have learned the importance of stability and whom to trust.There was instability in Tibetan monasteries during the 1980s and 2008, Qunzeng said, when some people fell under the influence of "propaganda in the foreign media like Voice of America."But that was all in the past, Qunzeng said.The biggest lies in Western media about Tibet, Qunzeng said, included that Tibet never belonged to China in history, in contrast with the evident fact of memorial tablets made by previous Dalai Lamas for emperors in Beijing.Giant inscribed imperial plaques from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) dot the halls of major Lhasa monasteries and the Potala Palace, constituting the effective proof of sovereignty of China over the plateau in the past hundreds of years.False propaganda also alleged some foreign countries spent huge amounts of money on Tibetans, while in fact no one benefited from the proclaimed funding."We don't trust them now," he said."It has been 60 years since the Dalai's defection. What did he do for Tibet and for the temples during these time? Everyone is clear about that. Monks and nuns don't believe those online posts. They believe in the Communist Party of China," said Luobu Dunzhu, deputy director of Tibet's Religious Affairs Bureau based in Lhasa.Qunzeng, born in 1966, became a monk in the 1980s."When I first came to Lhasa, there were no vehicles to travel in and no place to live as I knew no one. Now everything is good," he said."Now is the best time for the learning, life and health for monks and nuns," as the central government had provided favorable policies for the autonomous region and monasteries, Qunzeng told the Global Times in unpracticed Putonghua during an interview on a sunny day of early March.Worshippers crowded the temple, one of the biggest in Lhasa, to contribute ghee to the giant, lasting ghee candles in front of Buddha statues.Since 2011, the regional government has started providing free medical insurance, endowment insurance, annual health checks and other services like accident insurance for more than 46,000 monks and nuns in the 1,700-plus Tibetan monasteries at a cost of 30 million yuan a year, according to the regional government.Puqiong, another monk in Tashilhunpo Monastery in Xigaze, is suffering from high blood pressure and hyperlipemia, but is able to support himself thanks to medical and endowment insurance.In 2018 he was treated twice at a hospital in the city of Chengdu in neighboring Sichuan Province.

Puqiong rests in his residence in the Tashilhunpo Monastery, Xigaze, Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region on March 8. Photo: Li Qian/GT