Tanzania, Russia to form joint commission on investment, trade: official

Tanzania and Russia were on the final touches of forming a joint commission aimed at accelerating ties in investment, trade and economic development between the two countries, a Russian government official said on Wednesday.



Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, said the commission will be entrusted to ensure that natural resources benefited people in both countries, said a statement by the Directorate of Presidential Communication at State House in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam.



The statement said Bogdanov revealed the formation of the commission during talks with President John Magufuli. It said that the talks were held after the Russian diplomat had delivered a special message to President Magufuli from Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The Russian diplomat, who visited Tanzania eight years ago, praised President Magufuli's leadership for pioneering economic reforms and fighting corruption.



For his part, President Magufuli thanked President Putin and assured him of continued cordial relations between the two countries.



The head of state said Tanzania will continue cementing ties with Russia in trade, investment, tourism and provision of social services to the people.



Magufuli invited President Putin and Russian investors to visit Tanzania and learn about available investment opportunities.

