China's SDIC says keen in investing in Jordan

China's State Development & Investment Corporation (SDIC) said Wednesday it is interested in investing in Jordan in several sectors including energy and infrastructure.



In a meeting between Jordan's Minister of State Muhannad Shehadeh and a delegation from SDIC in Amman, the Chinese company said it is also interested in investing in fields of water, transportation and construction in Jordan.



The minister said SDIC is a strategic partner for the Arab Potash Company (APC), adding that its stake in the company stands at 28 percent, which makes the Chinese company the largest shareholder of APC.



The minister, who reviewed economic reforms in Jordan, highlighted Jordan's efforts in attracting investments and endorsing legislation to enhance the business environment.



Representatives of the Chinese company said they are interested in exploring investment opportunities in Jordan due to the Kingdom's strategic location and attractive investment climate.



SDIC is one of China's major state-owned enterprise groups with total assets of 87 billion US dollars by the end of 2018.

