In pics: scenery of Summer Palace in Beijing, China

Visitors enjoy the blossoms near Kunming Lake in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, on March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 13, 2019 shows the blossoms in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 13, 2019 shows the blossoms in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 13, 2019 shows the blossoms in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 13, 2019 shows the view of the Kunming Lake in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo:Xinhua)

A visitor takes photos of the scenery near Kunming Lake in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, on March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 13, 2019 shows the blossoms in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 13, 2019 shows the scenery in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China. (Photo:Xinhua)