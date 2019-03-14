Cherry blossoms in Wuhan, central China's Hubei

Tourists view cherry blossoms by the East Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)
A tourist takes photos of cherry blossoms by the East Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)
Tourists take photos of cherry blossoms by the East Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)
A tourist takes selfies with cherry blossoms by the East Lake in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)