Herons build nests near cliff by Yellow River in China's Shanxi

A heron is seen near the cliff by the Yellow River in Pinglu County, north China's Shanxi Province, March 12, 2019. As the weather turns warm, hundreds of herons build nests and reproduce here in spring time. (Photo:Xinhua)

