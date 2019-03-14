People pave straw checkerboard barriers to prevent and control desertification in Gansu

People pave straw checkerboard barriers to prevent and control desertification in Linze County of Zhangye City, northwest China's Gansu Province, on March 12, 2019. Linze County is located on the border of Badain Jaran Desert. In recent years, local authority continues to promote anti-desertification efforts, and a total of 274,000 mu (about 18,267 hectares) trees have been planted, with shelterbelt system reaching 189 kilometers. (Photo:Xinhua)

