In pics: bee farm amid cole flowers in Pilin Village, China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/14 10:31:51

Aerial photo taken on March 12, 2019 shows a bee farm amid the cole flowers in Pilin Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Recently, cole flowers in Liping County bloomed and attracted bee keepers here. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

