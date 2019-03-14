In pics: bee farm amid cole flowers in Pilin Village, China's Guizhou

Aerial photo taken on March 12, 2019 shows a bee farm amid the cole flowers in Pilin Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Recently, cole flowers in Liping County bloomed and attracted bee keepers here. (Photo:Xinhua)

Photo taken on March 12, 2019 shows a bee farm amid the cole flowers in Pilin Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Recently, cole flowers in Liping County bloomed and attracted bee keepers here. (Photo:Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 12, 2019 shows a bee farm amid the cole flowers in Pilin Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Recently, cole flowers in Liping County bloomed and attracted bee keepers here. (Photo:Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 12, 2019 shows a bee farm amid the cole flowers in Pilin Village of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Recently, cole flowers in Liping County bloomed and attracted bee keepers here. (Photo:Xinhua)