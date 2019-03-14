Pompeo meets with Guterres in Washington D.C.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Department of State in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Department of State in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Department of State in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Department of State in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Department of State in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Department of State in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the Department of State in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)