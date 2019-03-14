China’s economy ‘stable’ in first two months but downward pressure persists: official

Mao Shengyong, a spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, speaks at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: Wang Cong/GT

The Chinese economy generally remained stable in the first two months of 2019, with most economic indicators pointing to stabilization, but external uncertainties and downward pressure remain, a senior official said Thursday.Fresh data released Thursday painted a mixed picture for the world's second-largest economy, with growth in fixed-asset investments picking up slightly, while consumption further slowed - two major driving forces of growth.Growth of China's fixed-asset investment picked up pace in the first two months of 2019 to 6.1 percent year-on-year from a 5.9 percent growth in 2018, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).However, growth in China's total retail sales slowed to 8.2 percent year-on-year compared to the 9 percent growth seen in 2018, NBS data showed.Cooling signs were also seen in industrial production. Value added by major industrial firms in China grew by 5.3 percent in the first two months of 2019, slower than the 5.7 percent growth in 2018, the NBS said."Generally speaking, the national economy continued to stay stable with growing momentum in the first two months," Mao Shengyong, spokesperson for the NBS, told a press briefing on Thursday.Mao attributed slightly slower growth in total retail sales and industrial production to "seasonal factors" during the Chinese Spring Festival holidays. Business tends to be slower during the period."If we exclude the Spring Festival factor, I think most indicators will fare even better," Mao said, adding that growth momentum "could be maintained for the rest of the year.""However, we must be aware that there are many instabilities and uncertainties from the external environment. Structural contradictions are salient at home and the economy is facing downward pressure," Mao added.Amid the uncertainties and downward pressure, China trimmed its GDP growth target to between 6.0 to 6.5 percent for 2019 from a hard 6.5 percent in 2018.And placing stabilizing the economy as a top priority for the year, the Chinese government has announced a slew of boosting measures, including massive tax and fee cuts.China's consumer inflation grew by a "moderate" 1.6 percent in the first two months of 2019, slower than a 2.1 percent growth for 2018, the NBS said Thursday.Responding to questions about the NBS' recent decision to adjust the GDP growth in 2017 from 6.9 percent to 6.8 percent, Mao said that such a move is normal and in line with international standards and not aimed at artificially propping up the GDP data in 2018."The verification of 2017's GDP data will not impact the initial calculation of 2018's GDP data and there is no need to artificially lift the GDP," Mao said.