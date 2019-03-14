In pics: spring day in Frankfurt, Germany

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/3/14 13:24:33

Photo taken on March 13, 2019 shows plum blossoms at the Grueneburg Park in Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Flowers blossom on the bank of the Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 12, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Flowers blossom in front of the headquarters of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 12, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

People spend their time on the bank of the Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 12, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on March 13, 2019 shows flowers at the Grueneburg Park in Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

Greylag geese walk on the bank of the Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 12, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)


 

