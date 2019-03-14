China issues report on US human rights situation

China on Thursday published a report on human rights situation in the United States.



The report, titled "Human Rights Record of the United States in 2018," was released by the Information Office of the State Council in response to the 2018 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices issued by the US State Department on March 13, local time.



China's report said the United States government, a self-styled "human rights defender," has a human rights record which is flawed and lackluster, and the double standards of human rights it pursues are obvious.



With a foreword and eight chapters, the 12,000-character report exposes the human rights violations in the United States of different areas: the severe infringement on citizens' civil rights, the prevalence of money politics, the rising income inequality, worsening racial discrimination, and growing threats against children, women and immigrants, as well as the human rights violations caused by the unilateral America First policies.



A 10,000-character Chronology of Human Rights Violations of the United States in 2018 was also released by the office Thursday.

