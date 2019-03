Scenery of permanent site of Boao Forum for Asia in China's Hainan

Aerial photo taken on March 13, 2019 shows the view of the Jade Belt Beach near the permanent site of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

A visitor poses for a photo at the permanent site of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 13, 2019 shows the view of the Jade Belt Beach near the permanent site of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

Visitors take photos at the permanent site of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)

People visit the permanent site of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 13, 2019. (Photo:Xinhua)