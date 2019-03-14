Historic open-air laundry in Mumbai, India

A man carries clothes at an open-air laundry or "dhobi ghat" in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2019. The city's open air laundries, locally known as "dhobi ghat", have a history of more than 100 years. (Photo:Xinhua)

A man carries clothes at an open-air laundry or "dhobi ghat" in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2019. The city's open air laundries, locally known as "dhobi ghat", have a history of more than 100 years. (Photo:Xinhua)

A man carries clothes at an open-air laundry or "dhobi ghat" in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2019. The city's open air laundries, locally known as "dhobi ghat", have a history of more than 100 years. (Photo:Xinhua)

A man hangs washed clothes at an open-air laundry or "dhobi ghat" in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2019. The city's open air laundries, locally known as "dhobi ghat", have a history of more than 100 years. (Photo:Xinhua)

A man carries clothes at an open-air laundry or "dhobi ghat" in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2019. The city's open air laundries, locally known as "dhobi ghat", have a history of more than 100 years. (Photo:Xinhua)

A man carries clothes at an open-air laundry or "dhobi ghat" in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2019. The city's open air laundries, locally known as "dhobi ghat", have a history of more than 100 years. (Photo:Xinhua)

A man hangs washed clothes at an open-air laundry or "dhobi ghat" in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2019. The city's open air laundries, locally known as "dhobi ghat", have a history of more than 100 years. (Photo:Xinhua)

A man washes clothes at an open-air laundry or "dhobi ghat" in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2019. The city's open air laundries, locally known as "dhobi ghat", have a history of more than 100 years. (Photo:Xinhua)

A man hangs washed clothes at an open-air laundry or "dhobi ghat" in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2019. The city's open air laundries, locally known as "dhobi ghat", have a history of more than 100 years. (Photo:Xinhua)

Workers wash clothes at an open-air laundry or "dhobi ghat" in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2019. The city's open air laundries, locally known as "dhobi ghat", have a history of more than 100 years. (Photo:Xinhua)