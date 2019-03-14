Report exposes frequent infringement on civil rights in US

The United States reported frequent occurrence of violent crime cases, rampant gun crimes and the abuse of power by public officers, according to the Human Rights Record of the United States in 2018, which was released Thursday by the Information Office of the State Council.



The report said serious violent crimes took place frequently in the United States. According to the 2017 edition of the FBI's annual report released in September 2018, there were over 1.24 million violent crimes in the United States, including 17,284 incidents of murder, 135,755 rapes, 810,825 aggravated assaults, as well as 319,356 robberies, the report said.



The report said that gun violence continued to be rampant in the United States. Data from the Gun Violence Archive showed the United States reported 57,103 incidents of gun violence in 2018, resulting in 14,717 deaths, 28,172 injuries, including casualties of 3,502 juveniles.



It said that press freedom suffered from unprecedented blow and the legitimate rights of interviewing by reporters were infringed upon. According to a May 2, 2018 report from the international non-governmental organization Article 19, the environment for the press in the United States has further deteriorated, with journalists occasionally being attacked, searched, arrested, intercepted at borders, and restricted from publishing public information.



Religious intolerance remarks were on the rise and online surveillance by the US government infringed upon individual privacy, according to the report.



The report also noted that miscarriage of justice resulted in wrongful convictions and public officers abusively exercised violence.

