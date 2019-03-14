Racial discrimination worsening in US: human rights report

Racial discrimination in the United States was worsening, according to the Human Rights Record of the United States in 2018 released by China Thursday.



The report was published by the Information Office of the State Council.



Systematic racial discrimination had long existed in the United States, drawing criticism from the United Nations, the report said.



Minority voters were disenfranchised. African Americans became innocent victims of police shooting because of their skin color, it added.



The report also said minorities suffered judicial discrimination. Racial discrimination-related hate crimes reached a record high. Anti-Semitism prevailed.



The economic condition of African Americans was worrisome. Racial discrimination caused health disparities. Serious racial discrimination existed in the financial sector, according to the report.

