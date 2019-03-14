Children face worrisome safety problems in US: human rights report

The high incidence of school shootings, widespread school violence and lack of effective government oversight of child abuse has threatened children in the United States physically and mentally, said the Human Rights Record of the United States in 2018 released by China Thursday.



"Their living environment is worrisome," said the report released by the Information Office of the State Council.



The report noted that school shootings frequently occurred in the United States and the problem of school violence is prominent.



US children suffer from serious threats of abuse. According to statistics from US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 1 in 4 children in America experienced maltreatment at some point in their lives.



The report also said that the US government neglected the protection of children's rights and children are suffering from poverty.

