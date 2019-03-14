US immigration policies lead to continuous tragedies: human rights report

China on Thursday issued the Human Rights Record of the United States in 2018, criticizing the inhumane US immigration policies which had resulted in continuous tragedies for immigrants in the country.



The report was released by the Information Office of the State Council.



The US government used slanders and violence against immigrants, the report said, noting that inhumane immigration policies have forcibly separated migrant children from their parents.



Also, the report exposed that women and children seeking shelter and asylum were suffering from abuses and sexual assaults and that death incidents of children were appalling in the country.



"All these practices of the United States drew strong condemnation from the United Nations and the international community," the report said.

