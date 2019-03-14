US unilateral policies draw wide condemnation: human rights report

The unilateral policies by the United States have drawn wide condemnation, according to the Human Rights Record of the United States in 2018 released by China on Thursday.



The report was published by the Information Office of the State Council.



The US shirked international responsibilities, carried out the unilateralist America First policies unscrupulously, withdrew from international organizations, bullied the weak, and caused human rights disasters in its overseas military operations, the report said.



It said the US became a "trouble maker" that the international community widely condemned.



The report criticized the US practices such as its withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council, reduction of humanitarian aid, and refusal to close Guantanamo military prison.



Also, overseas military operations by the US had resulted in civilian casualties, the report said.

