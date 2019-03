Poster for the 13th AAC Photo: Courtesy of Artron

The organizers of the 13th Award of Art China (AAC), which usually takes place in May, announced the members of this year's jury on Wednesday. According to a press release sent to the Global Times, a group of seven art critics and scholars including Barbara Pollack, Dong Bingfeng, Liu Xiaodong and Zheng Shengtian will form this year's panel for one of most important platforms for Chinese artists.According to the event's rules, nominees for Artist of The Year, Young Artist of the Year, Curator of The Year and Publication of The Year will be chosen through an online poll, after which the jury will decide upon the final winners.