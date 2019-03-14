South Korea’s turn to put the genie back in the bottle after failed summit

By Son Key-young Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/14 17:38:31

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT



No agreement in the Hanoi summit means that



The preliminary "small deal," envisioned by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his North Korean counterpart Kim Yong-chol, was mainly about two issues: limited denuclearization and the matching limited lifting of economic sanctions.



The moment of awakening came when the two leaders were preparing to meet in Hanoi to endorse the working-level deal. They came to realize that the two issues listed on a small deal were only the tip of the iceberg.



Perhaps, the last-minute intervention of National Security Advisor John Bolton, a hard-liner armed with a file of suspected North Korean weapons facilities, alarmed Kim.



The hidden areas of the iceberg include a long laundry list that makes the Cold War division of the



From North Korea's perspective, what we can imagine are, among others, a peace treaty, the status of US military forces in South Korea, the nature of the South Korea-US military alliance, diplomatic normalization, and economic compensation for the demolition of nuclear and other weapons facilities.



From the other side of the table, the US has been demanding the entire dismantling of the plutonium-enriched, uranium-based nuclear facilities, biological and chemical weapons and inter-continental missiles.



In a hastily arranged press conference after the collapse of the summit, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho argued that North Korea had opted for a partial lifting of sanctions in exchange for denuclearization because his country felt that the US would feel burdensome in taking military-related actions, although North Korea's paramount concern has always been security guarantees.



In fact, the issues of security guarantees the US can make for the survival and stability of North Korea were not properly addressed during the working-level and summit meetings, although North Korea's security dilemma has been the No. 1 reason why it came to develop nuclear weapons.



All in all, the two leaders were not ready to give up what has been cherished for decades. Therefore, Trump decided to walk away from a small deal because he realized that no deal could appeal more to both his supporters and opponents at home.



Meanwhile, Kim came to question the real intentions of the US. Perhaps, he felt that Trump, accompanied by Bolton, wanted to disarm his entire military arsenal in exchange for no tangible security guarantees.



Therefore, the role of South Korea as a bridge between the two countries has become more important than before, as Trump rang President



For the time being, South Korea has no option but to be happy with the mutual suspension of nuclear and missile tests and US-South Korea military exercises. Right after the summit, South Korea and the US announced the termination of their annual Key Resolve and Foal Eagle joint military exercises, sending a strong signal that the diplomatic process will continue.



At present, South Korea has been scrutinizing the bones of contention or a missing link between the US and North Korea in order to propose a compromise. While doing this, South Korea is all-out to reopen the Mount Kumgang tourist zone and the Kaesong Industrial Complex it had operated in North Korean territories.



Once they reopen, they will send a clear signal that both South Korea and the US are really serious about their future relations with North Korea. They can also slightly alleviate North Korea's economic troubles stemming partly from international sanctions.



Now, the big question is how South Korea can facilitate the process of putting the genie back in the bottle because it is impossible to tame the genie once it is fully out.



Under the current circumstances, what is possible is a summit-level declaration on their commitment to full-scale denuclearization and security guarantees, followed by small, sectoral deals encompassing military, diplomatic, political, economic, financial and social sectors.



At the end of the day, denuclearization is just one issue, while the real issue is to transform and accept North Korea into international society as a responsible member.



The author is a professor at the Asiatic Research Institute, Korea University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn





