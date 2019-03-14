New services, deals

Lufthansa Group



Lufthansa Group said on Wednesday that it has ordered 40 Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A350-900 long-haul aircraft.



The 20 Boeing 787-9 and 20 additional Airbus A350-900 planes will primarily be replacing four-engine aircraft. The new planes will be delivered between late 2022 and 2027.



The order has a list-price investment volume of $12 billion.



The airlines of the Lufthansa Group operate a long-haul fleet of 199 aircraft (as of December 2018), including 12 state-of-the-art Airbus A350-900 aircraft. Beginning in 2020, Lufthansa will be introducing the new Boeing 777-9.



Hainan Airlines



Hainan Airlines said it will open a direct flight from Beijing to Oslo, Norway on May 15. It is the first direct flight to Norway in China and the first Nordic route opened by Hainan Airlines.



The route is the ninth direct flight to Europe by the carrier. It already operates routes from Beijing to Berlin, Brussels and Prague.



The route will use an Airbus 330-300 passenger aircraft every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.



The airplane has 32 business class and 262 economy class seats.



IATA







The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced global passenger traffic results for January 2019 showing traffic (revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) rose 6.5 percent compared to January 2018. This was the fastest growth in six months. January capacity (available seat kilometers or ASKs) rose 6.4 percent, and load factor inched up 0.1 percentage point to 79.6 percent.



"2019 has started on a positive note, with healthy passenger demand in line with the 10-year trend line. However, market signals are mixed, with indications of weakening business confidence in developed economies and a more nuanced picture across the developing world," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA Director General and CEO said in a note sent to the Global Times.



Cathay Pacific



Cathay Pacific Airways raked in a HK$2.35 billion profit ($299.37 million) for the year ending December 2018 as it benefited from rising airfares and a turnaround plan designed to lower costs and boost revenue, Reuters reported.



The result for the year was also aided by out-of-the-money fuel hedges rolling off and was in line with Cathay's guidance for HK$2.3 billion profit issued on February 20.



Cathay reported HK$111 billion in revenue for 2018, up 14.2 percent, driven by passenger and cargo businesses.



Since launching its revamp program in 2017, Cathay's initiatives have included cutting jobs at its head office and overseas ports, adding more economy class seats to older Boeing 777 jets and hedging fuel for shorter periods.



Wizz Air



Wizz Air, the largest central and eastern European low-cost carrier, has taken delivery of the first of its 184 A321neo aircraft on order at an event in Hamburg.



The new generation aircraft is powered by two Pratt & Whitney GTF engines and features the widest single aisle cabin with 239 seats in a single class configuration and offers operators maximum flexibility, fuel efficiency and low operating costs.



Wizz Air is an all Airbus operator, with more than 100 A320 Family aircraft operating all around Europe with 261 more to be delivered. With 184 of the larger A321neo aircraft on order, Wizz Air is the largest Airbus customer worldwide of the type.





