Sixth Sense

Struggling Swans

Stuttering Seagulls

Without doubt Manchester United and Manchester City are the biggest names left in the FA Cup. The Red Devils have won the trophy 12 times, behind only Arsenal on 13, and reached a joint-record 20 finals, again shared with the Gunners. United last lifted the cup in the 2015-16 season and reached the final last season, where they lost to Chelsea at Wembley.Interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won the trophy twice as a player, with the first coming 20 years ago as part of the club's famous treble-wining season with which he is so inextricably linked. It is a trophy that was long associated with the club, reaching several finals and lifting the trophy during their 26-year wait to be crowned champions of England. Indeed, it was Sir Alex Ferguson's first trophy of what would become the most glittering managerial career in English football history.Solskjaer could do worse than winning the FA Cup as interim boss, the first of many fans will hope should they get their way of him being appointed to the full-time role in the summer.Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are the champions of England and on course for a quadruple having already been to Wembley once this season to lift the League Cup by beating Chelsea on penalties.The five-time winners of the FA Cup last won it in 2011 and last reached a final in 2013. Guardiola is yet to reach a final, having reached the fifth round last season where they lost to League One (third-tier) side Wigan Athletic and reaching the semifinals in his first season, losing to eventual winners Arsenal.Arguably, this City side is the best that has played under the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss. They sit top of the table ahead of Jurgen Klopp's widely praised Liverpool side. They've won the League Cup and they just beat Schalke 04 7-0 at the Etihad to win their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie by an aggregate score of 10-2.No one will expect a team in the Championship (second-tier) to put up much resistance to Pep Guardiola's footballing behemoth but that won't stop everyone involved with Swansea City dreaming of an upset.The Swans are the hosts and the club are a win away from matching their competition best of reaching the semifinals in 1926 and 1964.Graham Potter's side sit 15th in the Championship standings, probably too far off the playoff places to realistically target a return to the Premier League but with an opportunity at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday to make something of their season and earn a day out at Wembley for the first time since their League Cup victory in 2013.Millwall are even lower in the second tier at 19th and they are not out of the running for relegation to League One.A trip to Northwest London would be a welcome distraction for the club that reached the final in 2004, losing to Manchester United at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium.It is two decades since they were last at Wembley as losing finalists in the EFL Trophy.Brighton and Hove Albion stand in their way of a return to the home of English football but the Premier League side have to visit The Den, Millwall's daunting ground deep in their South London home.It's not an easy place to travel and the Lions have already seen off Everton there in this season's cup.Despite manager Chris Hughton stating that the club are prioritizing the Premier League over the FA Cup, those brave enough to travel north - players and fans alike - will be looking to secure some FA Cup memories of their own.Brighton, closer to the drop than they'd like, have made the final before, back in 1983 when they held Manchester United in their first game but lost a replay. The closest they have been since was reaching this stage last season, where they again lost to ­Manchester United.The team hoping not to match that fate this year is Wolverhampton Wanderers. They host Solskjaer's side at Molineux on Saturday night with the evening kickoff sure to guarantee a great atmosphere under the floodlights.Newly promoted Wolves have taken the Premier League by storm this season and sit seventh on the table.A semifinal appearance would be further proof of the good work being overseen by manager Nuno Espirito Santo and the club's ambitious Chinese owners, Fosun Group.It's been 58 years since Wolves won the last of their four FA Cups and they have not been in a final since.They were at Wembley for their League Cup win in 1980 and at the Millennium Stadium for their last big day out for the playoff final in 2003 that saw them up to the Premier League but a return to Wembley is long overdue for the sleeping giant.Especially when the teams contesting the final sixth-round game, neither of which are regarded as being as historically a big club as Wolves, have both been in FA Cup finals much more recently.The all-Premier League affair is between Crystal Palace and Watford. Palace have been runners-up twice in 1990 (after a replay) and in 2016, losing both to Manchester United.Watford, a place below Wolves in the Premier League, went to Wembley in 1984, losing the FA Cup final to Everton. On Saturday at Vicarage Road one of those teams will get a step closer to another final.History and reputation only get teams so far and while the Manchester clubs are rightly the favorites to progress through their sixth-round ties and to lift the trophy itself, there's plenty at stake for both and the other six sides still in the cup, not least a chance to make history.You tell the four that make it to Wembley that the magic has gone out of the competition.