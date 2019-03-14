Messi leads demolition of Lyon

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi (center) scores against Lyon goalkeeper Mathieu Gorgelin at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday. Photo: VCG

Lionel Messi lead the way with two goals and two assists as Barcelona reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League in style by thrashing Olympique Lyonnais 5-1 at home on Wednesday and advancing by the same scoreline on aggregate.Barca captain Messi opened the scoring with a "Panenka" penalty chipped straight down the middle in the 17th minute after Luis Suarez was fouled in the area, putting the home side ahead in the tie after a goalless first leg in France.Suarez then rounded Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes to lay on a perfect pass for the unmarked Philippe Coutinho to nudge into an open net and double Barca's lead, although Lyon hauled themselves back into contention with a second-half strike from Lucas Tousart.Messi soon killed off any hopes of an unlikely comeback from the French side, however, carving his way through the defence to score in the 78th minute before toying with Lyon's back line twice more and laying off passes for Gerard Pique and then Ousmane Dembele to complete the rout.Messi had seen his record of eight hat tricks in the Champions League equaled by Cristiano Ronaldo a day earlier in Juventus' 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid. He had two opportunities to match Ronaldo and complete a treble as Lyon continued to crumble, but chose instead to set up Pique and Dembele."What Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus did was unbelievable. I thought Atletico would be stronger, but Juve walked all over them and Cristiano had a magical night," Messi said of his longtime rival to the claim of being the world's best ­player."Elsewhere, Sadio Mane scored twice to hand Liverpool a 3-1 victory at Bayern Munich on Wednesday that sent them through to the Champions League quarterfinals.After the last-16 first leg ended goalless at Anfield, five-time European champions Liverpool took control in Munich, bossing the game and nullifying their German opponents.In-form Mane pounced on a needless charge out of his goal by Manuel Neuer in his 100th Champions League appearance, to round the Bayern keeper with a superb turn before chipping his finish into the empty net to open the scoring in the 26th minute.Bayern leveled 13 minutes later against the run of play when winger Serge Gnabry beat his marker and his cutback was turned into the goal by Liverpool defender Joel Matip.Center back Virgil van Dijk, who had missed the goalless first leg last month, killed off any German hopes of a comeback when he rose high to head home in the 69th minute before Mane headed in his second in the 84th.