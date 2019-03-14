Pioneers of Chinese eSports: Generation Y representative ‘fy god’

○ Xu Linsen is regarded as one of world's top players and is keen to bring China onto world stage○ eSports still seen as a 'poisonous' pastime by many parents in Asian countries○ Prize money has soared in last few years as investors realize huge potential in industry

The Dota 2 team members of PSG.LGD Gaming become champions at the MDL Changsha Major on May 20, 2018. Photo: Courtesy of PSG. LGD Gaming

At 2 pm, he had the first cup of coffee of the day on the balcony of a villa in a Shanghai suburb, hoping it would refresh him.From his sleepy eyes and the flip flops on his feet, you could tell that he had just woken up. This kind of schedule is not uncommon for a professional Chinese eSports player, who often has to stay up after midnight - playing video games. Getting up at 1 pm, they have tight schedules that involve three rounds of game training followed by team discussions."After midnight, you can go back to your bedroom. People say 'it's wonderful for you to make money by playing video games,' but they don't know we can get bored with the game after playing it for four to five years," Xu Linsen, a professional Dota 2 player currently playing for PSG. LGD Gaming in China, told the Global Times.Known as "fy," the 25-year-old is one of the top eSports players in the world, especially in Dota 2, a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game developed and published by the US-based Valve Corporation. He was awarded the EPICENTER XL MVP Trophy in 2018's tournament and took teams to second place in The International 2018 (Ti8) and Ti4, the largest festival for Dota 2 fans.Popular with both Chinese and overseas game players, Xu was then nicknamed "fy god."Many features of Chinese Generation Y can be seen in this young man: he's tech savvy, independent and sometimes perplexed about life decisions. It is this generation, and even younger ones, who are taking China into the world arena of eSports.

Xu Linsen, also known as "fy god", is one of the top eSports players in the world in Dota 2 and currently playing for PSG.LGD Gaming in China. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

Learning the game







Family support

Will to win





