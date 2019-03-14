Authorities launch thorough investigation on school food safety in China

The food and drug bureau in Bo'ai county, Central China's Henan Province exams the food condiments used in the local school canteen. Food safety issues have become increasingly high profile across the country in recent years, and some of the leading companies in various fields from the dairy industry to the retail sector have been involved in food scandals, prompting the government to enhance public awareness of food safety and quality. Photo: VCG

China's market regulation administration has requested authorities around China to immediately investigate school food supply risks and report the results to it by April 15 after moldy food that allegedly sickened 36 students in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province sparked parents to rush to the school, some of whom were briefly detained.The State Administration for Market Regulation announced on its website on Wednesday that it urged Sichuan provincial authorities to launch a thorough investigation of the canteen food materials and supplies, and punish those responsible for violating school food safety regulations in accordance with the law, further ensuring the safety of food served to students.The announcement came after some parents in the city reported a quality problem with the food served to elementary students at Chengdu No.7 High School Development School. Their complaint to authorities triggered public outrage, with many of parents rushing to the school on Wednesday.About 100 people disrupted traffic, seriously disturbed the public order in Wenjiang district where the school is located. Police used tear spray on people who severely disturbed police and detained 12 people who obstructed and hit the police, the police said on Sina Weibo.The police said they had freed the 12 violators later that day.The food safety scandal has drawn national attention, with the public slamming the school's unscrupulousness and urging authorities to thoroughly investigate the responsible party, including the canteen food supplier, Sichuan Deyu Logistics Management Services Co. Ltd.The website of Deyu shows that it serves more than 20 schools and more than 100,000 students in Sichuan, arousing public concern over food safety at other schools.Local schools in Sichuan have been self-examining and disciplining over the canteen food materials and supplies, and published the results, according to announcements from the local market regulation bureaus in the province.The district government of Wenjiang said on Weibo on Wednesday that the school canteen had terminated cooperation with Deyu.The 36 students were treated and released from hospital after the local health bureau assigned doctors to exam them, said the Wenjiang government on Wednesday.According to posts widely spread on Sina Weibo on Tuesday, the school allegedly had served moldy food for a long time, causing students to suffer from gastrointestinal disorders.It was reported that a parent discovered the food quality problem after working undercover for a month at the school canteen after her child suffered long-term loose bowels.