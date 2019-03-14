Learning Chinese

Captain Marvel惊奇队长(jīnɡqí duìzhánɡ)1. Your life began the day it nearly ended. We found you with no memory.We made you one of us, so you could live longer, stronger, superior.你的生命开始于那天你生命垂危之时。我们发现你时,你没有记忆。我们让你成为我们中的一员,你可以活得更长,更强壮,更高等。(nǐde shēnɡmìnɡ kāishǐ yú nàtiān nǐ shēnɡmìnɡ chuíwēi zhīshí. wǒmen fāxiàn nǐ shí, nǐ méiyǒu jìyì. wǒmen rànɡ nǐ chénɡwéi wǒmen zhōnɡ de yìyuán, nǐ kěyǐ huóde ɡènɡchánɡ, ɡènɡ qiánɡzhuànɡ, ɡènɡ ɡāoděnɡ.)2. So you have superhuman strength, and you can shoot lasers from your hand. Is there anything I'm missing?所以你有超人的力量,你的手能射出激光。有什么事情是我不知道的吗？(suǒyǐ nǐyǒu chāorén de lìliànɡ, nǐ de shǒu nénɡ shèchū jīɡuānɡ. yǒu shénme shìqínɡ shì wǒ bù zhīdào dema?)3. I keep having these memories. I see flashes. I think I had a life here, but I can't tell if it's real.我有一些记忆。我看到一些记忆片段。我一定曾经在这生活过,但我不确定这些是否真的发生过。(wǒyǒu yìxiē jìyì. wǒ kàndào yìxiē jìyì piànduàn. wǒ yídìnɡ cénɡjīnɡ zàizhè shēnɡhuó ɡuò, dàn wǒ bú quèdìnɡ zhèxiē shìfǒu zhēnde fāshēnɡ ɡuò.)

