NASA downbeat over future of new rocket

Project ‘struggling to meet schedule’

The US space agency NASA on Wednesday cast a shadow on the future of its new heavy-lift rocket, the SLS �?acknowledging development delays on a project that is already years behind.



The Space Launch System (SLS) program is being run much as the Apollo and space shuttle mission were handled in the days of old.



But Wednesday's announcement illustrates how quickly NASA has embraced a new era dominated by private space companies who are offering the option of low-cost transport on a mission-by-mission basis.



"SLS is struggling to meet its schedule" and won't be ready in time for a first unmanned mission around the moon and back, dubbed EM-1, set for June 2020, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine told lawmakers.



"Last week, it came to our attention that we're not going to be able to maintain the schedule," which is already three years behind, he told the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.



Boeing has spent years developing the SLS, which would be the most powerful rocket ever built, with the goal of resuming manned space missions to the moon. The project has already cost $12 billion.



A capsule for astronauts, Orion, is being built by Lockheed-Martin and Europe for the missions.



Wednesday marked the first time that NASA has clearly acknowledged the extent of the problems with the SLS.



That news did not surprise industry analysts, who have signaled problems with the development of the SLS for years.



Boeing is using more than 1,000 subcontractors in 43 US states to get the job done. That translates to thousands and thousands of jobs.



Congress initially wanted a first flight in late 2016. NASA then pushed back the date little by little. But Bridenstine then made the shocking announcement that he wants to entrust the EM-1 mission to existing private launch systems, instead of waiting for SLS to be ready.



"We have amazing capability that exists right now that we can use off the shelf in order to accomplish this objective," he said.



The new plan would consist of launching the Orion capsule, and then following it up with the launch of an upper stage for propulsion.



The two elements would then dock in orbit for the voyage around the moon.



No rocket in existence today is capable of lifting both elements together, because of their weight, which is why NASA had said it needed the more powerful SLS.





