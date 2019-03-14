Saudi women activists on trial after nearly a year in detention

Ten Saudi women appeared in court Wednesday for the first time since being detained last year in a sweeping crackdown on activists.



The trial of the women, who have been held for nearly a year without charge, comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to placate international criticism over last year's brutal murder of insider-turned-critic Jamal Khashoggi. Prominent activists Loujain al-­Hathloul, Hatoon al-Fassi, Aziza al-Yousef and Eman al-Nafjan were among those who attended Riyadh's criminal court, where they heard the charges against them, court President Ibrahim al-Sayari said.



Family members of the women - some of whom allegedly faced torture and sexual harassment during ­interrogation - were permitted to attend the court session, but a group of around two dozen foreign journalists and Western diplomats were barred from entering.



Visibly distressed relatives huddled together outside the courtroom, clutching handwritten appeals for the judge as they waited their turn to see the detainees inside.



The charges against the women were not disclosed to the public.



But London-based rights group ALQST said they were held under the kingdom's sweeping cybercrime law, which carries prison sentences of up to 10 years, based on their contact with "hostile entities" including human rights organizations.



Sayari said the women would have access to independent lawyers for the trial, a right that family members claimed they had been denied for the entire stretch of their detention.



"It now seems that the authorities will charge the women's rights activists, after keeping them in detention for nearly one year without any access to lawyers, and where they faced torture, ill treatment and sexual harassment," said Amnesty International's Middle East campaigns director Samah Hadid.



"The authorities are now treating defending women's rights as a crime, which is a dangerous escalation in the country and their crackdown on human rights activism," Hadid told AFP.



More than a dozen activists, many of whom campaigned for years for the right to drive, were arrested in May last year - just a month before the kingdom ended its long-standing ban on female motorists. Some were subsequently released. At the time the activists were accused by some government officials of undermining national security and aiding enemies of the state, while state-backed media branded them as traitors and "agents of embassies."





