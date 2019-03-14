Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/3/14 18:53:40

Puzzle

 

ACROSS

  1 When many bars close

  6 Lots and lots

 10 Victorian, for one

 13 ___ box (Japanese meal)

 14 First Hebrew letter

 16 Marked, as a ballot

 17 *Setting-sail cry?

 19 Dinner table missile

 20 Itsy-bitsy

 21 Nonverbal groan

 23 "Iliad" war god

 25 Article of faith

 26 Put behind bars

 30 Wasteland descriptor

 33 Cheesy sandwiches

 34 Festive-sounding apple

 36 Cotton fabric

 37 Gasteyer of "Mean Girls"

 38 *Squirrel food? ... or the formal term for any of the starred plausible-yet-wrong answers

 41 Spider-Man nemesis Doc ___

 42 Chaps

 44 Vega's constellation

 45 Cosmetician Lauder

 47 City by Lake Ontario

 49 Like an SASE

 51 Acquire new weapons

 53 Actress Ward

 54 Shakes on the dance floor

 57 Washer cycle

 60 Skill with wordplay

 61 *Bird whose coos may wake you up?

 64 You ___ here (map words)

 65 Foreshadow

 66 Extremely pale

 67 "Definitely!"

 68 Sonic's game company

 69 Everybody's opposite

DOWN

  1 Still unscheduled: Abbr.

  2 Attended, with "to"

  3 Enough, for some

  4 Fundamentally

  5 Twilight event

  6 They're often grad students

  7 Lemony Snicket count

  8 Inexperienced with

  9 Low key?

 10 *Americans who move to Canada, e.g.?

 11 Rod's partner

 12 Sandler of "Big Daddy"

 15 Serengeti scavenger

 18 Jewish and marble breads

 22 Criminal, slangily

 24 Like Life at its worst

 26 Adult insect

 27 Some are drop-down

 28 *Dramatists?

 29 Mother-of-pearl

 31 Host

 32 Skinny-dipping, say

 35 Cash advances

 39 Splendid

 40 "The Prince of Tides" actress Kate

 43 Appear

 46 No-goodnik

 48 Beta follower

 50 Large Hadron Collider acronym

 52 Combine

 54 Go to and fro

 55 Bring on board

 56 Like a bug in a rug

 58 Neighborhood near TriBeCa

 59 Tied, as a score

 62 Glass of radio

 63 Atlanta-to-Charlotte dir.

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus