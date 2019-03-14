Puzzle

1 When many bars close6 Lots and lots10 Victorian, for one13 ___ box (Japanese meal)14 First Hebrew letter16 Marked, as a ballot17 *Setting-sail cry?19 Dinner table missile20 Itsy-bitsy21 Nonverbal groan23 "Iliad" war god25 Article of faith26 Put behind bars30 Wasteland descriptor33 Cheesy sandwiches34 Festive-sounding apple36 Cotton fabric37 Gasteyer of "Mean Girls"38 *Squirrel food? ... or the formal term for any of the starred plausible-yet-wrong answers41 Spider-Man nemesis Doc ___42 Chaps44 Vega's constellation45 Cosmetician Lauder47 City by Lake Ontario49 Like an SASE51 Acquire new weapons53 Actress Ward54 Shakes on the dance floor57 Washer cycle60 Skill with wordplay61 *Bird whose coos may wake you up?64 You ___ here (map words)65 Foreshadow66 Extremely pale67 "Definitely!"68 Sonic's game company69 Everybody's opposite1 Still unscheduled: Abbr.2 Attended, with "to"3 Enough, for some4 Fundamentally5 Twilight event6 They're often grad students7 Lemony Snicket count8 Inexperienced with9 Low key?10 *Americans who move to Canada, e.g.?11 Rod's partner12 Sandler of "Big Daddy"15 Serengeti scavenger18 Jewish and marble breads22 Criminal, slangily24 Like Life at its worst26 Adult insect27 Some are drop-down28 *Dramatists?29 Mother-of-pearl31 Host32 Skinny-dipping, say35 Cash advances39 Splendid40 "The Prince of Tides" actress Kate43 Appear46 No-goodnik48 Beta follower50 Large Hadron Collider acronym52 Combine54 Go to and fro55 Bring on board56 Like a bug in a rug58 Neighborhood near TriBeCa59 Tied, as a score62 Glass of radio63 Atlanta-to-Charlotte dir.

Solution