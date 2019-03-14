Puzzle
ACROSS
1 When many bars close
6 Lots and lots
10 Victorian, for one
13 ___ box (Japanese meal)
14 First Hebrew letter
16 Marked, as a ballot
17 *Setting-sail cry?
19 Dinner table missile
20 Itsy-bitsy
21 Nonverbal groan
23 "Iliad" war god
25 Article of faith
26 Put behind bars
30 Wasteland descriptor
33 Cheesy sandwiches
34 Festive-sounding apple
36 Cotton fabric
37 Gasteyer of "Mean Girls"
38 *Squirrel food? ... or the formal term for any of the starred plausible-yet-wrong answers
41 Spider-Man nemesis Doc ___
42 Chaps
44 Vega's constellation
45 Cosmetician Lauder
47 City by Lake Ontario
49 Like an SASE
51 Acquire new weapons
53 Actress Ward
54 Shakes on the dance floor
57 Washer cycle
60 Skill with wordplay
61 *Bird whose coos may wake you up?
64 You ___ here (map words)
65 Foreshadow
66 Extremely pale
67 "Definitely!"
68 Sonic's game company
69 Everybody's oppositeDOWN
1 Still unscheduled: Abbr.
2 Attended, with "to"
3 Enough, for some
4 Fundamentally
5 Twilight event
6 They're often grad students
7 Lemony Snicket count
8 Inexperienced with
9 Low key?
10 *Americans who move to Canada, e.g.?
11 Rod's partner
12 Sandler of "Big Daddy"
15 Serengeti scavenger
18 Jewish and marble breads
22 Criminal, slangily
24 Like Life at its worst
26 Adult insect
27 Some are drop-down
28 *Dramatists?
29 Mother-of-pearl
31 Host
32 Skinny-dipping, say
35 Cash advances
39 Splendid
40 "The Prince of Tides" actress Kate
43 Appear
46 No-goodnik
48 Beta follower
50 Large Hadron Collider acronym
52 Combine
54 Go to and fro
55 Bring on board
56 Like a bug in a rug
58 Neighborhood near TriBeCa
59 Tied, as a score
62 Glass of radio
63 Atlanta-to-Charlotte dir.
Solution