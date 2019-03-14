Horoscope

Happy birthday:



Your time this weekend is meant to make yourself feel refreshed and rested. Put all work aside and just enjoy yourself for a time. Your to-do list will still be there when the work week starts. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 7, 12, 16.



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Proper preparation will be needed this weekend if you want to succeed. Make sure you go over every detail two or even three times before you commit to a course of action. Avoid conflict as arguments are sure to only waste your time. ✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Do not be so hard on yourself after making mistakes. How else are you expected to learn? The more you fall, the higher you will rise in the end. A major purchase is coming around the corner, so it will be a good idea to start saving money now. ✭✭✭



Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Experience will be the best teacher. Go out of your way this weekend to involve yourself in hands on activities that allow you to learn by doing. Lady Luck will favor those who are willing to take risks. ✭✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



All the hard work you have been putting in is about to pay off. However, do not count your chickens before they are hatched. If you do not stay vigilant, your plans could end up falling off the rails at the last moment. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)







While a busy week may have left you wanting some time to yourself, do not cut yourself off from all personal contact this weekend. A great opportunity is coming your way through your social circle. ✭✭✭✭



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)







It may be very difficult to resist temptation when shopping this weekend. It might be a good idea to leave your bank card at home and only carry as much as you are willing to spend. ✭✭✭



Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Romance is in the air this weekend. If you head out for a night on the town, you are sure to run into someone who catches your eye. The stars will shine on you when it comes to business ventures. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)







Do not let the shadows of the past prevent you from chasing a brighter future. Treat every new day as a chance to start from a clean slate. An opportunity to earn some extra cash will present itself to you this weekend if you stay on the look out. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Stay on the lookout for those who would take advantage of you this weekend. Do not let your good nature keep you from turning people down if they are asking too much of you. Yellow will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)







Start your weekend off on a positive note by treating yourself a bit. You've worked hard this week and deserve a little something special. Only time will tell if a new relationship will become something deeper. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)







While you can usually rely on your instincts to see you through, this weekend will not be one of those times. A brand new situation will require you to do your homework before proceeding. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)







While it may feel that the light at the end of the tunnel is far away, you will eventually make your way through if you hang in there long enough. This is a good time to invest your money. ✭✭✭✭

