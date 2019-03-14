Hard nut to crack!

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

The effects of chewing betel nuts can go beyond stained teeth and cracked enamel. Tens of millions who consume the stimulant in China's Hunan Province say it can initially make one feel dizzy and queasy, but later give a good kick as the habit develops. It has been proved that chewing betel nuts, which develops into an addiction, leads to oral diseases and even cancer. With public opinion piling against the unhealthy habit, pressure is building up on the industry. The Hunan Betel Food Industry Association has urged all provincial betel nuts companies to stop advertising across all media platforms. How should we control the habit? Is the substance as addictive as a narcotic? Factoring in smoking that is also carcinogenic, what is the best way to educate people about its ill-effects to let them make an informed choice? The question needs to be answered by the authorities.