Malaysia refuses to free killer of Kim Jong-nam

Vietnamese national, Doan Thi Huong (left) is escorted by Malaysian police at the Shah Alam High Court, outside Kuala Lumpur on Thursday to stand trial for her alleged role in the assassination of Kim Jong-nam. Photo: AFP

Malaysia's attorney-general Thursday rejected Vietnam's request to free a woman accused of murdering Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korea 's leader, and a court set April 1 for her trial to resume.Vietnam's call followed Monday's release, at Indonesia's request, of an Indonesian woman, accused along with the Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong.Huong and Siti Aisyah were charged with killing Kim Jong-nam by smearing his face with VX poison, a banned chemical weapon, at Kuala Lumpur airport in February 2017."It's our complaint that the public prosecution has not acted fairly and justly to Doan Thi Huong," her lawyer Hisyam Teh, who asked for an adjournment on the grounds that his client was unwell.Teh told the court the rejection of Vietnam's request was "perverse," and a case of discrimination, as the attorney-general had favored one party over another, since the court had ordered both enter their defense. Vietnam's ministers of justice and foreign affairs are communicating with their Malaysian counterparts to secure his client's release, Teh added.Prosecutors had sprung a surprise on Monday by asking the court to drop the charge against Siti Aisyah and free her. The Indonesian Embassy flew her to Jakarta the same day.The trial featured airport video recordings of two women allegedly assaulting Kim as he prepared to check in for a flight.In one, a woman identified as Huong puts her hands on Kim's face, while a blurry image shows someone the prosecution identified as Siti Aisyah hurrying away.Teh rejected speculation that Siti Aisyah's release was due to a lack of video evidence against her, saying the court had established a case against both."So it makes no difference whatsoever if Doan's image was caught on the CCTV camera, none at all," he said after the hearing.After the ruling, Huong was seen sobbing in conversation with Vietnamese Embassy officials, before being whisked away by police.In Vietnam, Huong's stepmother, Nguyen Thi Vy, said the decision saddened her."I don't understand why the other girl was released, but not my daughter," Vy told Reuters after the decision. "They were charged with the same thing, it's such an injustice."