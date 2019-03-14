Women to take part as election looms

Indian female voter turnout expected to rise again

India's general election will take place in seven phases from April 11 to May 19, with Indian women expected to vote in large numbers.



The gap between male and female voters in general elections is narrowing, as female voter turnout increased from 46.5 percent in 1962 to 65.6 percent in 2014, the Times of India reported.



Indian women were granted the right to vote in 1947, and in 1966 the country saw its first female prime minister, Indira Gandhi, but the participation of women wasn't huge.



With about 900 million eligible voters among 1.37 billion people for the upcoming parliamentary election, the largest in the world, an estimated 430 million women are eligible to vote, AFP reported.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which remains popular, will be battling the main opposition Congress and other regional parties. Modi, 68, is seeking a second term.



To lure female voters, Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday promised that one-third of government jobs and seats in parliament would be reserved for women if his Congress Party wins the national elections.



The proportion of women who voted surpassed that of men in assembly elections in 2017 and 2018, Business Insider India reported.



India has one of the world's lowest rates of female participation in the workforce.



The Sabarimala temple in the southern state of Kerala has shed light on the social position of women in the country.



The Supreme Court of India had overturned a ban on women of menstruating age from entering the temple in September, but a section of offended devotees refused to accept the ruling and prevented female worshippers from entering.



The news triggered days of violent protests. An order on petitions seeking a review of the Supreme Court order is pending.



Modi swept his BJ Party to power in 2014, forming the country's first majority government in almost three decades.



Sixty-one women were elected to the lower house out of a possible 543 seats in the 2014 election. Despite the disparity, this was the highest number of female parliamentarians since India's independence in 1947, according to AFP.



Modi, who has a massive 46.3 million followers on Twitter, launched a 30-tweet Twitter blitz on Wednesday morning, calling on Bollywood and sports stars among other celebrities to urge Indians to vote in the upcoming election.



"A high turnout augurs well for our democratic fabric," he said in his tweet marked to Gandhi.



The results from the election are due May 23.





