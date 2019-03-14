More evaluation time needed to list Masood Azhar as a terrorist: FM

People hold anti-war signs during a vigil for peace in Lahore, Pakistan on March 3. Tensions between India and Pakistan raged again on March 2 as heavy firing by their armies killed at least seven people on either side of their fiercely disputed Kashmir border. Photo: AFP

More time is needed to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of a proposal to the UN Security Council's listing Masood Azhar, the leader of Pakistan-based Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), as a global terrorist, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday, with China placing a technical hold on the request.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang made the remarks at a daily briefing when asked about China's response to the request on Wednesday in the UN Security Council 1267 Committee.The request to sanction Azhar was proposed by France, the UK and the US after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that killed 40 Indian security officers in Kashmir in February, which has resulted in a series of retaliatory air strikes between India and Pakistan in the past month.The 1267 Committee has clear standards on the procedure to designate a terrorist group or an individual as a terrorist, Lu said, noting that China's move to hold the request is in line with the Committee's rules on procedure.Chinese side hopes the actions of the 1267 Committee can help related countries solve their issues through dialogue and discussions, and avoid complications that could have an impact on regional peace.Global Times