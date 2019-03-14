Re-hiring retired people provides senior citizens a better quality of life: CPPCC deputy

An 89-year-old man in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province insists on reparing watches, saying he enjoys working. Photo: VCG

A delegate attending the ongoing two sessions has proposed that retired people be given jobs as China faces an aging society challenge.The proposal was made by Bai Yansong, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and well-known TV host, who said that employing retired people can help relieve the young people's burden of supporting senior citizens.Bai said that many retired Chinese people are willing to keep on working, and helping this segment of society can also improve their quality of life. "I doubt if current pensions can ensure a quality life for senior citizens," he told the Beijing News.In China, the retirement age for men is 60 and 55 for women.In 2018, China had 249 million people aged 60 and above, accounting for 17.9 percent of its total population, becoming the country with the largest and fastest-growing elderly people in the world. China will be an "aging society" by 2026, the Xinhua News Agency reported.National Bureau of Statistics also said in February that the population aged 60 and above in China has for the first time surpassed those under 15.A 50-year-old woman surnamed Fang, who works at a public hospital in North China's Shanxi Province, told the Global Times on Thursday that she is thinking about what she will do when she retires five years from now, and she wants to keep on working."I'm sure that I do not want to stay at home all the time," she said. "Some of my former colleagues who have retired now work in private hospitals for a higher salary."Fang said that private hospitals welcome these doctors or nurses who have retired from public hospitals because of their rich experience.Xi Heng, a professor at the School of Public Management of Northwest University in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, told the Global Times that many retirees lack information about job opportunities that do not require physical strength. "Our society does not have channels to offer employment information to retired people who stay at home," Xi said.He cited serious problems of the service industry, including a shortage of professional workers. "Some senior citizens can return to work but those who are too old need more professional nurses to take care of them," he said.Liu Rongyu, a member of the CPPCC National Committee, proposed that this industry is in urgent need of professional nurses to better conduct medical treatment and provide mental comfort to senior citizens, as most of those serving them are more than 40 with limited educational attainment and no vocational training.Different from China, Japan has opened some platforms to support reemployment of senior citizens, surpassing 80 in 2017, the China News Service reported.These platforms recommend various jobs such as cleaning rooms, private teachers and talking with other senior citizens.