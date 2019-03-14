College students in China spread Marxism

Professor Huang Lingjun, dean of the School of Marxism of HUST, introduces the course during the first In-depth China class.

More college students are more engaged in spreading and learning Marxism-related topics, according to a research report, which shows that young people in China are playing an important role in promoting Marxism.About 34.1 percent of members of youth associations talked to their family members or friends about Marxism, and 36.1 percent participated in Marxist academic societies or reading clubs, said members of the Communist Youth League (CYL) of China and All-China Youth Federation (ACYF) at the ongoing two sessions, China Youth Daily reported on Thursday.Eighty-three percent affirmed the Young Marxists project to improve the ideo-logical and political quality of youth groups through training and practical exercises.China Youth Daily reported that over 1,000 Chinese colleges joined the Young Marxists project in 2016, with more than 1 million elite Chinese college students participating. China has about 25 million undergraduates.Fifty-seven percent of students think their teachers played important an role in spreading Marxism, with 87 percent members of the Communist Party of China and 75 percent members of CYL saying that their Party organizations held activities to study Marxism.The data came from a report, released in November 2018 by ACYF, after conducting research with students, teachers and leaders from 24 universities in Central China's Hubei and Hunan Province provinces, China Youth Daily reported.Many universities invited experts and scholars to give lectures to the students and spread Marxism through online communications, course demonstrations and campus publicity.The increased topics on Marxism on China's social media, such as WeChat, Weibo and China's Quora-like platform Zhihu, enhanced the college students' sense of Marxism. The report suggested that spreading Marxism by posting short videos on Chinese social media platforms is highly recommended.A Chinese production team is producing various products ranging from emojis and stage plays, to theme songs and TV shows about Karl Marx, to popularize the political figure among Chinese teenagers."The spread of Marxist internet communication should stress the dissemination of historical facts and examples of classic Marxist writers," China Youth Daily reported, citing the report.Global Times