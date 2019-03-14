China slams ‘flawed’ US human rights record

People visit "The Development of China's Human Rights in the New Era" exhibition at the UN Geneva headquarters, in Geneva, Switzerland, on Nov. 6, 2018. The exhibition, jointly sponsored by the Permanent Mission of China to UN in Geneva and the State Council Information Office of China, features more than 100 pictures and 10 micro-videos on progress in China's human rights situation. Photo: Xinhua

China on Thursday released its latest report on the human rights situation in the US, calling the latter a self-styled "human rights defender" with a "flawed and lackluster" record.The report was released by the Information Office of the State Council, China's cabinet.It elaborated on issues, including infringement of citizens' civil rights, the prevalence of money politics, rising income inequality, worsening racial discrimination and growing threats against children, women and immigrants in the US.The report came "as a response to" the 2018 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices issued by the US State Department on Wednesday local time, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The US continued "pointing fingers at and slandering human rights situations in over 190 countries, while blindly ignoring its own serious human rights problems" in its report, said China's report.While commenting on the US report's accusations against China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang on Thursday said the content was "full of ideological bias, ignoring facts and confusing right and wrong as usual."The US report was released before China prepared to present its record before the UN Human Rights Council, the New York Times reported.The report also comes at a time when China and the US are struggling to reach a final deal to end their tariff war. Analysts reached by the Global Times said the timing of the report shows that despite all the sincerity and goodwill to fix bilateral ties, China should stay alert as the US will not necessarily relax its tough stance.The US is taking a more aggressive approach in attacking China's human rights issue as it aims to smear China's international image in the human rights and religious sector, Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University's Institute of International Relations in Beijing, told the Global Times on Thursday.The US will never stop using the human rights issue as a political tool or stop standing at the moral high ground to make misleading judgments to the public, said Chinese analysts.China has made great achievements in the cause of human rights in the past 40 years, which is obvious to international society, Lu said at a routine press conference.He urged the US to abandon its Cold War mentality and stop interfering with China's domestic affairs with the human rights issue.The annual report released by the US highlighted vocational and educational training centers in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, alleging "mass detention of members of Muslim minority groups."China has repeatedly denied such accusations. Shohrat Zakir, chairman of the Xinjiang regional government, said on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session on Tuesday that the education and training center is aimed at fundamentally eliminating the environment for terrorism and extremism as well as alleviating poverty."In general, trainees in the centers will be fewer and fewer and one day, the centers will disappear when society no longer needs them."The US always accuses China over issues related to Xinjiang, but it is the US that scandals such as racism and shooting cases keep occurring, said Li, the Beijing professor.The US elite class thinks they are superior to others and apply double standards, he said, and it is difficult to make them change.China treasures its relationship with the US and always tries to prevent the relationship from worsening, but US accusations about the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang will undoubtedly increase tensions between the two countries, Shi Yinhong, director of Renmin University of China's Center for American Studies in Beijing, told the Global Times on Thursday.According to the human rights report released by China, gun violence continued to be rampant in the US.Data from the Gun Violence Archive showed the US reported 57,103 incidents of gun violence in 2018, resulting in 14,717 deaths and 28,172 injuries. These figures included 3,502 juveniles who either died or were injured by gun violence.Money politics prevail in the US and the US government is representing the super rich, said the report.Hate crimes surged to new heights and there were "endless school shootings."Women are "living in fear of sexual harassment and sexual assaults," said the Chinese report on the US.The US had the highest rate of income inequality among Western countries, with 1 percent of people owning 38.6 percent of the country's wealth, and almost half of American households suffering financial difficulties, said the report.The median white family has about 10 times as much wealth as the median black family.African Americans are 2.5 times as likely to be in poverty as whites, about twice as likely to be in unemployment as whites, and more than 6 times as likely as whites to be incarcerated, the report noted.The report said that women and children seeking shelter and asylum were suffering abuse and sexual assaults and that deaths of children were appalling in the US.