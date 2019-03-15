Iraq looks forward to boosting bilateral ties with Saudi Arabia: PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Thursday that Iraq is looking forward to boosting bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields with Saudi Arabia.



A statement by his office said Abdul Mahdi received visiting Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment Majid Al-Qasabi and his accompanying delegation, and the two discussed expanding cooperation in various fields.



"Iraq attaches importance to the strategic relations with the kingdom and the policy of opening to neighboring countries pursued by the Iraqi government," the statement quoted Abdul Mahdi as saying.



The Iraqi prime minister also expressed hopes that important agreements would be signed during his forthcoming visit to Saudi Arabia.



For his part, al-Qasabi said Iraq's stability and prosperity are important for Saudi Arabia which is willing to boost cooperation in the fields of trade, oil and electricity, and to participate in the reconstruction of Iraq.



Earlier in the day, al-Qasabi met Iraqi President Barham Salih and discussed the prospects of developing bilateral relations in the way that serves the interests of the two peoples.



"Iraq seeks to create a system of common economic interests with the kingdom and the countries of the region in general," Salih said in a statement by his office.



The relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia have improved since Saudi Arabia reopened its embassy in Baghdad in 2016 after 25 years of closure.



On Feb. 25, 2017, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir visited Iraq, which was the first time that a Saudi foreign minister had visited Iraq since 1990.

