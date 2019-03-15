3 killed, 30 injured as footbridge collapses in India

At least three people were killed and over 30 others injured Thursday evening after a footbridge collapsed in Mumbai, police said.



The footbridge collapsed outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra state.



"This evening at around 7:30 p.m. (local time) footbridge connecting CST platform 1 north end with BT Lane near Times of India building collapsed, killing three people and injuring over 30 others," a police official said. "The injured are being removed to hospitals."



Authorities have rushed police, health teams and disaster response force personnel to the spot to carry out rescue work.



Police said several persons were feared trapped under the debris.



The traffic on the road has been suspended and police have asked commuters to use alternate routes.



Reports said repairs were being carried out on the footbridge Thursday morning, but it was still being used.

