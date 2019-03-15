China rejects US accusations on human rights

China on Thursday said that it firmly opposed a United States human rights report making unfounded accusations against China, urging the US to stop interfering in China's internal affairs.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang made the remarks when commenting on the 2018 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices released by the US Department of State which again criticized China's human rights situation.



Just as that in the previous years, the China-related content of this year's report is full of ideological bias, disregards the facts, confuses right and wrong, and makes groundless accusations against China, Lu said.



"China firmly opposes it and has lodged solemn representations with the US side," said Lu at a routine press briefing.



"The Chinese government attaches great importance to protecting and promoting human rights," Lu said. "Since the founding of the People's Republic of China, in particular over the past four decades of reform and opening-up, tremendous progress has been made in China's human rights cause."



"The Chinese people have the most say and our achievements are obvious to all," Lu said, adding China will continue to forge ahead on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics and achieve new development along the way.



He urged the US to take off its tainted glasses, abandon the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice, view China's human rights situation in an objective and fair manner, and stop using this issue to interfere in China's internal affairs.



Lu said the US should reflect on its own human rights situation and deal with its own issues first.

