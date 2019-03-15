Tunisia bans Boeing 737 aircraft from flying over airspace

Tunisian Ministry of Transport
banned Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 flights from flying over Tunisian airspace and landing at its airports, a ministry statement said Thursday.
As a precautionary measure, the decision was taken following the crash of a Boeing 737 plane in Ethiopia on Sunday, which killed all 157 aboard, the statement noted.
The ministry also confirmed that the Tunisian airlines do not operate this type of aircraft.
It is the second crash of a Boeing 737 plane in five months, as an Indonesian Lion Air jet of the same type plunged into the ocean last October, killing 198 on board.
Since the Ethiopian fatal accident, many countries have suspended all flights of Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 inside their territories.