Draft foreign investment law, key documents to be put for vote Friday

The presidium of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) decided to put a list of draft resolutions and a draft foreign investment law for vote at the session's closing meeting Friday.



The decision was made at the presidium's fourth meeting Thursday afternoon, presided over by Li Zhanshu, one of the executive chairpersons of the presidium.



Documents to be put for vote include draft resolutions on the government work report, and the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.



Legislators will also vote on draft resolutions on the reports of the national economic and social development plan as well as the central and local budgets, and a draft decision on the resignation of an NPC Standing Committee member.



Earlier on Thursday, the presidium held its third meeting and its executive chairpersons held two other meetings, which were also chaired by Li, who is also chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.



At its third meeting on Thursday morning, the presidium adopted a report on the handling of the proposals raised by NPC deputies during this year's annual session.



By the noon of March 11, the NPC deputies had raised 491 proposals, 487 of which were about legislation, said Xin Chunying, deputy secretary-general of the session, when explaining the report to the presidium.

