Iran's top leader urges resistance against "hostile" pressures

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday urged the Iranian authorities for maximal resistance against the "enemies' hostile pressures."



In the face of the US and Israel's "full-fledged hostile campaign against the country, Iran should mobilize its capacities in full force," Khamenei said according to the leader's official website.



"Other Western states and the Europeans somehow show enmity against Iran," he said.



The Iranian leader mentioned the "toughest ever" sanctions imposed by Washington against Tehran, saying "they have launched a maximum offensive against Iran, but if we mobilize all our resources and capabilities, we will inflict the biggest-ever defeat on the United States in its history."



He said that Iran has extensive experience to tackle the US sanction pressures.



The United States has re-imposed sanctions on Iran, including its oil exports and banking sectors, following US exit from the landmark Iranian nuclear deal in May 2018.

