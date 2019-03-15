State Councilor Wang Yi to attend China-EU high-level strategic dialogue

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the ninth round of the China-EU high-level strategic dialogue in Brussels, Belgium, on March 18, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang announced Thursday.



Wang will also communicate with other EU foreign ministers at a working luncheon held the same day as a special guest.



Wang will be visiting at the invitation of Federica Mogherini, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the spokesperson said.

