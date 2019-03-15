Russia ambassador says Lebanon, Syria must restore normal ties

Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Zasypkin emphasized on Thursday the importance of restoring normal official ties between Lebanon and Syria.



"Lebanon and Syria should have good relations regardless of negative stances by some political parties with regard to this issue," Zasypkin was quoted as saying by Elnashra, an online independent newspaper.



Zasypkin said the Lebanese should have a unified opinion regarding the nature of relations between Lebanon and Syria.



"The most important thing is to take measures that are in favor of Lebanon's interests," the ambassador said.



He also noted that Lebanon should play an active role in Syria's reconstruction.



Some political parties in Lebanon, including Hezbollah, Amal movement, and Free Patriotic Movement, have been pushing the government into normalizing ties with Syria in a bid to solve the issue of the safe return of refugees to Syria and to take part in the country's reconstruction.



However, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said that he refuses to visit Syria or meet with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

