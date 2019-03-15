Syrians not to stay in Lebanon: FM

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Thursday that Lebanon will succeed in returning Syrian refugees back to their homeland, Elnashra, an online independent newspaper, reported.



"We will succeed in returning Syrian refugees back to their homeland," Bassil said during a meeting held by his Free Patriotic Movement party.



The foreign minister said that the council of ministers should adopt a unified plan on the return of the Syrian refugees to their country.



Lebanon hosts over one million Syrian refugees who fled their country.



Lebanese officials have been calling on the international community to increase their support in a bid to encourage more Syrians to go back to their country.



Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Thursday requested over 2.5 billion US dollars of funding from the international community during Brussels conference to support long-term projects to facilitate the the return of the Syrian refugees.

