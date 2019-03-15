UN chief shocked, saddened by fatal building collapse in Nigeria

Rescuers carry a child rescued from the scene of a building collapse in Lagos, Nigeria, on March 13, 2019.(Photo:Xinhua)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "shocked and saddened" by the fatal collapse of a building in Nigeria, his spokesperson said Thursday."The secretary-general will be writing to the government of Nigeria to express his condolences," Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson, said at a regular press briefing.On Wednesday, at least 12 pupils have been confirmed dead following the collapse of the three-storey building which housed a primary school in Lagos in southwestern Nigeria, according to a hospital source.Governor of Lagos State Akinwunmi Ambode said a thorough investigation will be launched into the incident.