China's national legislature holds closing meeting of annual session

The second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) held its closing meeting Friday morning.



Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the closing meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.



Legislators will vote on a draft foreign investment law and draft resolutions on the government work report, and the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate.



They will also vote on draft resolutions on the reports of the national economic and social development plans as well as the central and local budgets, and a draft decision on the resignation of an NPC Standing Committee member.

