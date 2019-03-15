Mainland willing to issue more preferential policies for Taiwan compatriots: premier

Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday the Chinese mainland intends to introduce more preferential policies for Taiwan compatriots.

It is to ensure that they will enjoy the same treatment as the mainland people when they work, study, live and do business on the mainland, Li told a press conference following the conclusion of the annual national legislative session.



The mainland has previously introduced 31 measures for promoting cross-Strait economic and cultural exchanges, which must be fully delivered, and new measures should be introduced as well, he noted.

"When people on both sides of the Strait enjoy the same development opportunities and come closer to each other, the cross-Strait relationship will grow stronger and make more solid progress," Li said.

He reiterated that the mainland will continue to adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, oppose "Taiwan independence," and promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and peaceful reunification of our motherland.